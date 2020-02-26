Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Air New Zealand to test out bunk beds in economy class

The airline says it plans to launch the service on its direct flight between New York City and New...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulTrainerPT

Paul Trainer Lie-flat beds in economy class: Air New Zealand unveils bunks for budget travellers https://t.co/hgdZyYqWdd 7 minutes ago

jonnyashton

Jonathan H. Ashton RT @EatDrinkStayDXB: Good to see ANZ taking inspiration from Ukrainian Platskartny trains - would you do a bunk bed in economy? Lie-flat be… 33 minutes ago

GlobalEAT

Global Eat Air New Zealand to introduce Economy Skynest which will bring relief esp. for long haul travellers. #airtravel… https://t.co/ZlPQBq1FnG 41 minutes ago

kevinmccull

Kevin McCullagh RT @richardshed: I don't often get the chance to share projects I've been involved in, but this was something super cool we - Thoughtfull D… 53 minutes ago

HappyBowWow

BowWow & Friends RT @WinstonSih: Lie-flat pods in economy class? Say it ain't so! See how one airline is developing something to make it a reality: https://… 1 hour ago

MasterTravellr

Master Travellr Lie-flat pods in economy class? Say it ain't so! See how one airline is developing something to make it a reality: https://t.co/wVz8MLJp6W 1 hour ago

WinstonSih

Winston Sih Lie-flat pods in economy class? Say it ain't so! See how one airline is developing something to make it a reality: https://t.co/0yyM2SPlPj 1 hour ago

SeanTiernanNZ

Sean Tiernan RT @NewshubNZ: Air New Zealand announces 'Skynest', allowing lie-flat sleep in economy class https://t.co/Jkr9s3jiYb https://t.co/NUHlaEns9m 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.