City's ban appealed: What's next?

City’s ban appealed: What’s next?

City’s ban appealed: What’s next?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol analyses what is next for Manchester City after their appeal against a two-year European ban was registered at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
Recent related news from verified sources

Man City could be in next year's Champions League if ban frozen

Manchester City could play in next season's Champions League despite a two-year UEFA ban from...
Reuters - Published

I will stay with Manchester City next season, says boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will still be at Manchester City next season irrespective of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City fans react to European ban [Video]Man City fans react to European ban

Manchester City supporters give their reaction to the club being banned from European club competition for the next two seasons.

Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24Published

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA [Video]Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:36Published

