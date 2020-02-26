Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bangkok > Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Thai officials sprayed disinfectant at a Bangkok school on Wednesday (February 26) after Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus, including an eight-year old boy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Two of the new patients, all of whom were Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third boy, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry.

The boy's grandfather, a 68-year old patient, had not disclosed his travel history when he first sought medical attention and risked becoming a super-spreader, an incident of large transmission from a single source.

The patient came into contact with 30 medical personnel at the hospital, who later tested negative for the virus and are in self-quarantine at home, the statement said.

Passengers, cabin crew and students in the boy's class were all being tested, officials said.

The boy's school has been closed for 14 days and will be cleaned, a statement from the Don Mueng District Office said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Authorities closes, disinfects Bangkok school after student tests positive [Video]Authorities closes, disinfects Bangkok school after student tests positive

Thai officials sprayed disinfectant at a Bangkok school on Wednesday (February 26) after Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus, including an eight-year old boy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.