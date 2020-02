Tracking your tax dollars YOUR MONEY COULDTRANSFORM MARTINICORNER.A DEVELOPER HAS PLANSTO TURN AN OLD BUILDINGON 31ST AND OAK INTO ARETAIL HUB.TODAY HE'LL ASK THE CITYFOR HELP PAYING FOR THEPROJECT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN JOINS US FROMMARTINI CORNER TOEXPLAIN.THE DEVELOPER HASALREADY STARTED WORKON THE BUILDING BEHINDME.HE'S PAYING FOR MOST OFTHE PROJECT - BUT HE'SHOPING TO COLLECT ASPECIAL SALES TAX TO PAYFOR THE REST.TO GET THAT SALES TAXREVENUE HE NEEDS THECITY TO SET UP ACOMMUNITYIMPROVEMENT DISTRICT.HE SAYS A CID WOULDGENERATE 2.5 MILLIONDOLLARS OVER 25 YEARS.AND HELP HIM PUMP LIFEINTO THE COMMUNITY.Paul Nagaoka, Real EstateDeveloper"My project needs a lot of TLC,ismaybe the right way to say that.Hopefully with the citiessupport wewill be able to have theresourceswe're gonna need to be able tomakethis into something fantastic."ON THE FLIP SIDE - WETALKED WITH A WOMAN SOUPSET BY THIS PROPOSALSHE WROTE A LETTER TOTHE CITY.SHE SAID THE DISTRICT ISTOO SMALL - POINTINGOUT THERE'S ONLY ONEBUSINESS WHO WILLBENEFIT FROM THESPECIAL TAX - AND NO ONETO HOLD THAT BUSINESSACCOUNTABLE.Angie Lile // Wrote letter inoppositionto this CID"This is a big reason why you'dwantto oppose a single owner CID.So,this particular CiD is probablytheworst proposal I've ever seencomeacross the desk.""ULTIMATELY IT'S UP THECITY COUNCIL TO DECIDE.MEMBERS OF THE COUNCILWILL REVIEW THEPROPOSAL AT 1:30 THISAFTERNOON.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS TODAY.LIKE WE TOLD YOUBEFORE, THE CREATION OFA C-I-D ALLOWS PRIVATEPROPERTY OWNERS TOASSESS OR TAXTHEMSELVES FORIMPROVEMENTS ORSERVICES THAT BENEFITTHE COMMUNITY.WE FOUND A SITE WHEREALL OF THE CURRENT C-I-D'S IN KANSAS CITY ARE.SO EVERY TIME YOU GOTO A BUSINESS IN THESESHADED AREAS,