Coronavirus Update: CDC Says More Spreading Is Inevitable 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:07s - Published Coronavirus Update: CDC Says More Spreading Is Inevitable The coronavirus is coming. That's the newest message from the CDC, Christiane Cordero reports (2:07). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 26, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 永隠居据右衛門 RT @CNN: "It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how m… 29 seconds ago Paul Gerald Ellis Wesson RT @HeshmatAlavi: #UPDATE -19 dead, 139 infected with #coronavirus in #Iran https://t.co/odNvrZl4Ld -Kuwait: 6 more coronavirus cases conf… 21 minutes ago