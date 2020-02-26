Global  

Coronavirus Update: CDC Says More Spreading Is Inevitable

Coronavirus Update: CDC Says More Spreading Is Inevitable

Coronavirus Update: CDC Says More Spreading Is Inevitable

The coronavirus is coming.

That's the newest message from the CDC, Christiane Cordero reports (2:07).

WCCO This Morning – Feb.

26, 2020
