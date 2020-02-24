Global  

CDC: No longer a matter of if coronavirus will spread in US communities, but when

CDC: No longer a matter of if coronavirus will spread in US communities, but when

CDC: No longer a matter of if coronavirus will spread in US communities, but when

The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday that it appears inevitable that COVID-19 will spread in United States communities.

Officials said it’s no longer a matter of if, but when.
Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak

The CDC is warning communities across the U.S. to be prepared for disruptions around the country over the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

