Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Maggie Boswell, with false reporting.
Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

