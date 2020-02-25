|
Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Maggie Boswell, with false reporting.
|
Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources