Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent

Catholics around the Tri-State will be celebrating Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lenten season.
Recent related news from verified sources

What is Ash Wednesday? The start of Lent 2020 has now begun

AFTER Shrove Tuesday comes Ash Wednesday, which is offically the beginning of Lent.
Hereford Times

Ash Wednesday: Everything you need to know and why we mark Lent

Ash Wednesday: Everything you need to know and why we mark LentAsh Wednesday is the day after Shrove Tuesday (pancake day) and marks the beginning of Lent
Western Daily Press


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congregations Offering Ashes To Go [Video]Congregations Offering Ashes To Go

With Ash Wednesday marking the start of the Lenten season, several congregations around the Pittsburgh area are offering "Ashes To Go" for parishioners that may not be able to make it to church, KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh

Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh [Video]Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season and KDKA's Nicole Ford is seeing where locals can get ashes if they aren't able to make it to church.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh

