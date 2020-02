Pop Warner football team receives favors?

MONEY IS GOING.124-134450-506"Yeah, I’m scared for my life.But I want people to know thatI’m not gonna back down."THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRALAMERICAN SOCCER LEAGUE AGREED TOTALK WITH FOX 4... ONLY IF WEHID HER FACE AND REAL NAME.

SHESAYS SHE’S ALREADY BEENTHREATENED FOR ASKING QUESTIONSABOUT BILLY BOWLEGS PARK -- THEFACILITY WHERE HER TEAMS USED TOPRACTICE.

THEY WERE RECENTLYTOLD TO MOVE TO J.

STEPHENS PARKAT A COST OF CLOSE TO 800DOLLARS EACH WEEKEND."I would like to see the city toget some answers.

What’s reallygoing on?"SO I WENT LOOKING FOR THOSEANSWERS -- AND FOUND MOREQUESTIONS IN THE FUNDING.A FORT MYERS CITY SPOKESPERSONTELLS ME THE CITY STARTEDPLANNING A REVITALIZATION OFBILLY BOWLEGS PARK IN 2004.FUNDING REQUESTS FOR THATREVITALIZATION START HITTING THECITY BUDGET IN FISCAL YEARS 2010THROUGH 2017.SPECIFICALLY, THERE IS AONE-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARCAPITAL PROJECT REQUEST TO GIVEBILLY BOWLEGS PARK A - QUOTE -"COMPLETE FACE LIFT." THEDESCRIPTION GOES ON TO SAY -"THE SOCCER AND BALL FIELD NEEDLEVELING, NEW SOD ANDIRRIGATION.

ALSO NEEDED IS A NEWPAVILION, BBQ GRILLS, AN UPDATEDBASKETBALL COURT AND ASPHALTRESURFACING."THEN, IN FISCAL YEAR OF 2018, APROJECT TITLED ATHLETIC FIELDIMPROVEMENTS ... SETS ASIDE *TWOMILLION DOLLARS TO FORT MYERSPARKS AND RECREATION.

1.9MILLION - OR 95 PERCENT - WENTTO BILLY BOWLEGS PARK.PARKS AND REC MANAGES 34 OTHERPARKS IN THE CITY."So, I’m supportive of a park onthe east side of town.

Butthere’s been sure talk that Itotally don’t know all thedetails, about someimproprieties we need to cleanup."THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT FORIMPROVING BILLY BOWLEGS PARK WASAPPROVED IN APRIL OF 2018 ATJUST OVER HALF A MILLIONDOLLARS.BUT INCREASES STARTED STACKINGUP JUST A FEW MONTHS LATER.760 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN MAY.619-THOUSAND THAT JUL91-MORE THOUSAND IN OCTOBETOTAL... ALMOST 1-POINT-9MILLION DOLLARS.ALL APPROVED BY CITY COUNCIL.BUT LOOK AT THE DATE ON THISPURCHASE ORDER CLOSELY.

THISAUTHORIZES THE 91-THOUSAND FOR AREGULATION TOURNAMENT SIZEDFOOTBALL FIELD - STARTING INDECEMBER OF *2017.

PLANS WERE INMOTION A MONTH BEFORE THACITY COUNCIL DIDN’T APPROVE THECOST UNTIL NEARLY A YEAR LATER.BILLY BOWLEGS IS NOW HOME TO POPWARNER FOOTBALL TEAM -- THEFIRECATS.THE TEAM SIGNED WITH THE CITY OFFORT MYERS LESS THAN A YEARAGO...BUT ACCORDING TO THEIR FACEBOOKTHEY HAVE BEEN CALLING BILLYBOWLEGS PARK, SINCE 2016.COUNCIL WOMAN -- TERESA WATKINSBROWN -- WHOSE WARD BILLYBOWLEGS PARK BELONGS TO... SPOKEUP AT A RECENT PUBLIC INPUTMEETING AT THE PARK... SAYINGSHE SEES IT AS A POSITIVE."I noticed how the parents andeverybody are happy about comingto all of the programs that hbeen established over the StarsComplex at Edison, to theextension of Billy Bowlegs.OTHERS, LIKE COUNCILMAN JOHNNYSTREETS... WANT TO MAKE SURE THECITY IS GETTING ITS DUE.Jane: "What if there is adominant organization, and whatthey want, they get?

Streets: Iwould like to know what kind ofcontract they have with the cityand is there any monies beingpaid for the use of theirservices.

Because I’d sure thinthere’s some kind of money goingback to the city to pay forthese improvements."THE FIRECATS PAYS 180-DOLLARS AMONTH FOR USE OF THE FIELD.AND THE FIELD IMPROVEMENTS MAYNOT BE THE ONLY BENEFIT FOR THEFIRECATS.THE CITY RECENTLY RECEIVED ANINVOICE FOR FOUR THOUSANDDOLLARS FOR CUSTOM REDHELMETS... THE MAIN COLOR OF THEFIRECATS.I GOT A HOLD OF THE CONTRACTBETWEEN THE POP WARNER FOOTBALLTEAM AND THE CITY.

THE CITY ISNOT RESPONSIBLE FOR BUYING THEFIRECATS’ HELMETS.THE INVOICE IS ADDRESSED TOAMBER SMITH - THE INTERIMDIRECTOR OF *STARS COMPLEX SINCE2017.THAT INVOICE IS ALSO TO THEATTENTION OF RILEY WARE -- WHOIS NOT AN EMPLOYEE WITH THE CITYOF FORT MYERS.

HE IS THEPRESIDENT OF THE FIRECATS... ANDALSO HAPPENED TO BE THE FIANCE,NOW HUSBAND, OF MS. SMITH.AMBER IS ALSO LISTED AS VICEPRESIDENT OF THE PEACE RIVER POWARNER FOOTBALL LEAGUE, IN WHICHTHE FIRECATS PLAY IN."Whatever we could do to cleanthe air and clean this up.

Anhave our employees becausethere’s some issues out there.

Iunderstand where you’re comingfrom.

I can’t go to them rightnow, but I’ve heard something inthe atmosphere.

So, I think atleast this is a good start tosay, ’What’s really going onhere?’"SINCE I STARTED DIGGING INTOTHE BILLY BOWLEGS PARK SPENDING-- WHAT REMAINS UNCLEAR, IS WHOIS REALLY IN CHARGE OF BILLYBOWLEGS PARK?

PARKS AND REC...OR AMBER SMITH WARE?""There is an applicationprocess.

That applicationprocess goes through therecreation department.

It isadministered and at some pointthe center manager will beengaged to have the actualprogram timing that sort ofstuff but there is anapplication process.

It has tobe reviewed."THE CENTER MANAGER, BEING AMBERSMITH WARE.AMBER AND THE DIRECTOR OF PUBLICWORKS -- RICHARD MOULTON --RECENTLY LED THAT PUBLIC INPUTMEETING AT BILLY BOWLEGS PARK.THEY DECLINED MY OFFER FOR ONEON ONE INTERVIEWS.EMPLOYEES FOR PARKS AND REC WERENOT THERE.I ALSO REQUESTED AN INTERVIEWWITH FORT MYERS CITY MANAGER,SAEED KAZEMI.HE ONLY VETTED THE ANSWERS TOWRITTEN QUESTIONS SENT TO THEIRPUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER.AND I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE ASKINGQUESTIONS."We are public servants, notperfect servants.

But peoplestill need to holdaccountable and we need to holdthe city manager accountable forhis actions."AFTER WEEKS OF REACHING OUT, THECITY OF FORT MYERS GOT BACK TOME TODAY... TO SAY THE FIRECADID PAY FOR THE NEW HELMETS,ALTHOUGH NOTHING LIKE THAT ISREFLECTED IN THE INVOICE.AND JUST LAST WEEK, CITY COUNCILAPPROVED INCREASING A PURCHASEORDER BY 128-THOUSAND DOLLARS,IN TEMPORARY LABOR SERVICES FORPROGRAMS AT STARS COMPLEX ANDBILLY BOWLEGS PARK FOR FISCALYEAR 2020.COUNCIL MEMBER KEVIN ANDERSONHAS TOLD ME BY PHONE, THAT