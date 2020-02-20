Global  

Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters briefly blocked roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London on Wednesday (February 26).
Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters briefly blocked roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London on Wednesday (February 26).

The protesters chanted "Free Julian Assange" and carried posters reading "No US extradition" and "Freedom for Assange." Julian Assange's extradition trial began on Monday at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London.




