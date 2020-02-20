Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

The protesters chanted "Free Julian Assange" and carried posters reading "No US extradition" and "Freedom for Assange." Julian Assange's extradition trial began on Monday at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins Police arrested an activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange's extradition trial began today (February 24). Protesters have set up banners and tents outside Woolwich Crown Court demanding.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:29Published 2 days ago John McDonnell: Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US for political purposes. The Labour politician on Thursday visited Assange for two hours at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 6 days ago