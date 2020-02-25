UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities across the UK after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks.

Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to evacuate after the river spilled over barriers at Beales Corner.

In East Yorkshire, flood warnings remained in place in the Snaith area, with the Environment Agency saying the washlands at Gowdall Ings were continuing to fill and were over-topping, as designed, into Snaith Ings, with flooding affecting properties nearby.