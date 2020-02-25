Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bewdley > UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities across the UK after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks.

Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to evacuate after the river spilled over barriers at Beales Corner.

In East Yorkshire, flood warnings remained in place in the Snaith area, with the Environment Agency saying the washlands at Gowdall Ings were continuing to fill and were over-topping, as designed, into Snaith Ings, with flooding affecting properties nearby.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

More evacuations in flood-hit communities as water levels keep rising

There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities in Shropshire and Worcestershire after heavy...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods [Video]Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods

Cars have been swept off a road and homes submerged by water amid devastating flooding when a river in Yorkshire burst its banks.Emergency services scrambled to the town of Snaith in Humberside after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

No respite for flood victims as water pours over defences [Video]No respite for flood victims as water pours over defences

Flood-hit residents have been warned significant risks remain over the next few days in parts of England, with yet more rainfall expected. The Environment Agency forecast ongoing flooding during the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.