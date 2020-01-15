Dems Attack Bernie On The Debate Stage

Özi Banana RT @markus0052: @MSNBC Wow! Did Mr. Carville call this a debate? This was a unregulated food-fight with all the anti-bernie dems falling o… 6 hours ago

william bailey @realDonaldTrump Sir try not to give poor Bernie a heary attack during your debate with him the dems would try to impeach u for murder 😂 7 hours ago

Mark McGrath @MSNBC Wow! Did Mr. Carville call this a debate? This was a unregulated food-fight with all the anti-bernie dems f… https://t.co/5T1w8pZ6F9 9 hours ago

Media Exposed Day " Who will attack Bernie Sanders ? " - @BrookeBCNN " Dems poised to attack Bernie Sanders " & " Emerged untouch… https://t.co/pQy9GW2L0O 14 hours ago

Mary Ann Barbero @TheView @ABCSharkTank @mcuban @kevinolearytv The Goal is defeat Trump. Bloomberg jumped in when the present field… https://t.co/XjCWnPoJxo 21 hours ago

Ohio Resister @CheriJacobus Not happy with this Bernie situation....dems need to attack at debate tonight or throw in the towel 23 hours ago

✊🏻 Stained Class #SinglePayer #BernieOrBust RT @andrewperezdc: The DNC is supposed to be neutral yet their communications consultant is publicly pleading for the candidates to attack… 1 day ago