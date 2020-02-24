The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and Amy Klobuchar in sixth place. Neither candidate secured any delegates in Nevada.