Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nevada > The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates.

Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates.

Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and Amy Klobuchar in sixth place.

Neither candidate secured any delegates in Nevada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KafkaRockOpera

Hangry for the truth @llerer @melbournecoal @Nate_Cohn "No real evidence" 👉"The final numbers aren’t in yet, but early returns show that… https://t.co/urlrGdQUp6 22 hours ago

MrsKellyPierce

Kellylicious @est_sep2018 @wshandcock @Ashley4Kxxx We beat Obama's numbers in New Hampshire and Nevada I don't put much weight… https://t.co/JMHXJwY9Tr 22 hours ago

AndyNorthrop

Andrew Northrop @chrislhayes Double check those numbers, NYT might be feeding you a line. https://t.co/FzYb54Sa4B 1 day ago

TDotHeadshot

TorontoHeadshot.com @TRNshow why does CNN report Bernie's numbers as the margin while everyone else's numbers are the actual count. Doi… https://t.co/R39NoAucCV 1 day ago

byanni19

ben yanni @jwalex54 @nytimes I think those numbers are the district delegates or something along those lines.… https://t.co/CCmwXncJKr 1 day ago

CranberryCroc

Nock, the Croc 🚚🔜 Indianapolis @CheeseWhiz @virgiltexas Weird how women actually are showing up for him, in greater numbers than any other candida… https://t.co/k7wKZZt6bP 1 day ago

BluesHand

Truth Teller @IShallResist @thomaskaine5 @WalterLapp Not sure where you get your numbers? Only 14.5k voted out of 698k registere… https://t.co/oJQPYSpEVi 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus [Video]Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider. 100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24th. The Vermont..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada? [Video]Why Did Sanders Dominate In Nevada?

Sen. Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday's Nevada caucus. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar failed to earn significant support from Hispanic and black voters. Sanders' landslide win..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.