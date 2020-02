Is downtown first board president -- jeff gates <<the system that brought us rain and a few light flurries the last few days has finally moved out of the area leaving us with cooler temperatures and lots of cloud cover.

Today temperatures will be in the the mid to upper 30s and cloud cover will slowly start to leave giving us mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.>> a local st.

Joseph restaurant with a louisiana theme was the right place to be on fat tuesday.

Boudreaux's restaurant celebrated with