Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship Salvatore "Sam" Anello is accused of dropping his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this