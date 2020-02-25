Global  

Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship

Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship

Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship

Salvatore "Sam" Anello is accused of dropping his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July.
