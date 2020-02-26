Global  

'The 7:34': February 26, 2020 - Presidential Debate

'The 7:34': February 26, 2020 - Presidential Debate

'The 7:34': February 26, 2020 - Presidential Debate

At the end of the debate, each candidate was asked what the biggest misconception was about them.

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar defended her personality, Christiane Cordero reports (8:00).

The 7:34 - February 26, 2020
0
South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For [Video]South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

