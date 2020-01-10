IANS meets Delhi violence victim



Recent related videos from verified sources Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:02Published 2 days ago No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh Minutes after the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is named as suspect in JNU violence by Delhi police, IANS speaks to her. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 06:59Published on January 10, 2020