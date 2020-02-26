An Old-Fashioned Brick-and-Mortar Earnings Beat for Lowe's 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:08s - Published An Old-Fashioned Brick-and-Mortar Earnings Beat for Lowe's Home-improvement giant Lowe's posts a strong quarter, thanks entirely to old-fashioned brick-and-mortar in-store sales - and less so on straw-and-mud e-commerce. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RetailWire.com An Old-Fashioned Brick-and-Mortar Earnings Beat for Lowe's https://t.co/d2IC1n43Vs TheStreet - via @retailwire… https://t.co/ooFLkXr1Yk 1 hour ago Top Stock Alerts $LOW An Old-Fashioned Brick-and-Mortar Earnings Beat for Lowe's https://t.co/il0D03FCvz 2 hours ago