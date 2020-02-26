Global  

El torrencial aguacero que cayó durante la madrugada de este miércoles

Según el alcalde de Piedecuesta, Mario José Carvajal, tras la emergencia hay doce personas desaparecidas y daños en diversos sectores del municipio.

El mandatario confirmó la desaparición de ocho adultos y cuatro menores tras desbordamientos de la quebrada Grande en Curos.
