Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

Story: http://bit.ly/2vgnY3C
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bambou51

Bambou51 Ford recalls popular pickup trucks to fix headlights problem #apAudioStories https://t.co/eivtL2mItL via… https://t.co/45fVaGN9pi 11 minutes ago

PaulaOr10498972

Paula Ortiz Ford recalls popular pickup trucks to fix headlights problem | Fox Business https://t.co/gBpOFFLDbK Stop these re… https://t.co/HArXCb1Waq 2 hours ago

gp37452344

gp Fox Business: Ford recalls popular pickup trucks to fix headlights problem. https://t.co/wCzILmomxi via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

infotechnologi

KELVIN ™ RT @ConsumerReports: #Recall Alert: Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so br… 2 hours ago

ConsumerReports

Consumer Reports #Recall Alert: Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so… https://t.co/cPto6oa9Ua 2 hours ago

EdwardGordon_M1

Ed Gordon Ford Recalls Popular Pickup Trucks Due To Faulty Headlamps https://t.co/nBJgKVeVat 3 hours ago

arkansas_girl81

heatherfarrowreddick RT @Region8News: *RECALL ALERT* Heads up Ford owners >> https://t.co/sAP6KVjrec 4 hours ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem https://t.co/yTq5RE290h https://t.co/POTfudnciG 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.