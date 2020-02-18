'The Invisible Man': Exclusive Interview With Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Leigh Whannell & Jason Blum 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:55s - Published 'The Invisible Man': Exclusive Interview With Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Leigh Whannell & Jason Blum The Invisible Man: Exclusive Interview With Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Leigh Whannell & Jason Blum - Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister, their childhood friend and his teenage daughter.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this