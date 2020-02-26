Trial begins for U.S. teens accused of killing Italian cop 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published Trial begins for U.S. teens accused of killing Italian cop The first hearing of the trial of two U.S. students jailed over the murder of a police officer in Rome last year started on Wednesday. The gruesome killing shocked Italy. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this