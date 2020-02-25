Your Voice Your furture

One day for a wofford cooldown coming with two fronts to talk about which is today.

Couple of rounds of rain.

We time the rain out and let you know when the heaviest will fall and whentemperatures plummet go a few minutes.

>>> i will honor this debate .

I don't want to distract from it at all.

I want to maintain first in the south primary status.

On wednesday morning, i will let mychoice be known .

>> leah uko: it is wednesday morning.

Happening right now with a live picture at north charleston at the south carolina ministers breakfast at mount moriah missionary baptist church.

Reverend al sharpton is speaking and joining representative james clyburn with an important morning for the man leading polls at south carolina which is former vice president joe biden.

Democratic kingmaker representative clyburn could back him.

Noticeably missing from the breakfast is michael bloomberg who is the only candidate not attending this event this morning.later, clyburn will travel down the street to trident