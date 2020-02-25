Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Your Voice Your furture

Your Voice Your furture

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Your Voice Your furtureYour Voice Your future
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Your Voice Your furture

One day for a wofford cooldown coming with two fronts to talk about which is today.

Couple of rounds of rain.

We time the rain out and let you know when the heaviest will fall and whentemperatures plummet go a few minutes.

>>> i will honor this debate .

I don't want to distract from it at all.

I want to maintain first in the south primary status.

On wednesday morning, i will let mychoice be known .

>> leah uko: it is wednesday morning.

Happening right now with a live picture at north charleston at the south carolina ministers breakfast at mount moriah missionary baptist church.

Reverend al sharpton is speaking and joining representative james clyburn with an important morning for the man leading polls at south carolina which is former vice president joe biden.

Democratic kingmaker representative clyburn could back him.

Noticeably missing from the breakfast is michael bloomberg who is the only candidate not attending this event this morning.later, clyburn will travel down the street to trident



Recent related news from verified sources

14 Year Old Levi Watkins Shocks Coaches With 'Hey, Soul Sister' On 'The Voice'

Levi Watkins wowed the judges while playing guitar and singing “Hey, Soul Sister” on The Voice!...
Just Jared Jr - Published

'The Voice' Judges Can't Believe the Vocals on 14-Year-Old Levi Watkins

Perhaps the biggest pull of The Voice is its premise of choosing contestants solely based on their...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Onward movie - In Theaters March 6, 2020 [Video]Onward movie - In Theaters March 6, 2020

Plot synopsis: Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

West Philadelphia Parents Voice Concerns About Students' Safety Due To Lack Of Crossing Guards [Video]West Philadelphia Parents Voice Concerns About Students' Safety Due To Lack Of Crossing Guards

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.