Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.".

It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, via 'The New York Times'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is the U.S. ready for a severe coronavirus outbreak?

Everyone from medical officials to lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to make preparations for...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The VergeNewsy


Asian Markets Mostly Lower After Wall Street Extends Sell-off

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

U.S. coronavirus outbreak inevitable [Video]U.S. coronavirus outbreak inevitable

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images By BRIANNA EHLEY 02/25/2020 01:13 PM EST A coronavirus outbreak in the United States is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.