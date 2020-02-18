Global  

What happens to all the mardi gras trash

What happens to all the mardi gras trashHannah in studio
What happens to all the mardi gras trash

Looking into the community after this great mardi gras season... parade after parade rolled through acadiana with crowds wanting to catch as much as they can get... tha's right but with crowds... comes waste.

Beads that were missed are strewn along roadways with food wrappers and drink containers littering the streets.

So what happens with all this trash?

We pass it now in studio to hannah st.

Claire with more... good morning hannah!

Good morning guys!

While all the parades and events continued throughout acadiana into the night... many volunteers and city workers had to start preparing for a huge clean up.

Broken beads, ruined throws, and hundreds of plastic bags are just a few things out on the streets after this mardi gras 20-20.

And news 1's tiffany maddox was able to see just how much of a mess the parade routes were earlier in the day... take a look... the parade is over and the barricades are open as the next parade prepares, but ther's a lot of trash tha's behind me.

So what happens to all the trash and beads once the fun ends?

"i think about all this trash will get made into new trash again."

Miss blakeley has the concept, but she means recycling.

"i think it gets recycled and made into new things."

As the parades continue on this mardi gras, local organizations like larc and project next door are making sure the streets become litter free.

" we have i-49 wrecker service, they have they have these big ole boxes on the back all of those will go to larc so throw your beads back into that and we process all of those beads for resale the following year."

Guillet says i's important to protect the community.

"well, if you do't recycle they get thrown in the trash, i's amazing how many beads that we get.

All of that would end up in the landfills and our drains and our rivers."

Children at the parade say they know who does all the work.

" i think probably some helpers.... volunteers, yes."

By donating your unused or broken beads yo're also helping support individuals with disabilities through larc.

"it gives our individuals jobs, which is year long."

While the festivities wrap up make sure you remember to donate your beads and help make a difference the city or town you reside in.

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

3 3 now according to gullet... "project next door" collects a lot of the plastic for recycling as well.

And if you have collected an excessive amount of beads or noticed some beads that are broken... do't throw them out!

You can visit larc at their building on new hope road to donate them!

In doing so, you are helping those with disabilities learn basic cognitive skills!

In studio for news15... 'm hannah st.

Claire.

Back to you carter and alex... thanks hannah!

Remember guys, do not throw out your unwanted beads!

Donate them to a good cause!

To see drop off locations for unwanted beads...




