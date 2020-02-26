Chris Fuller RT @originalspin: It’s her home paper but still—a thoughtful and moving endorsement of #PresidentWarren by The Boston Globe https://t.co/Q5… 9 seconds ago

Susan Evans Heflin ✍️ RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Boston Globe Endorses Elizabeth Warren 18 seconds ago

Diva Loca 🆘 🌊🌛🌕🌜✊ RT @Houston4Warren: The Boston Globe endorses Elizabeth Warren for President!! What a great announcement & well deserved after her fantast… 42 seconds ago

Pratik Patel "In December 2018, this editorial board expressed doubt that Elizabeth Warren should run for president. She has pro… https://t.co/GQjfSJXT2c 2 minutes ago

ShadyAssTimes RT @abgutman: Boston Globe’s editorial board endorsed Elizabeth Warren: “[@ewarren] stands out as a leader w/ the qualifications, the track… 3 minutes ago

Sally Anne The Globe endorses Elizabeth Warren - The Boston Globe https://t.co/VsT7glwEqX 4 minutes ago

Bon RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Boston Globe Endorses Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/gZcbZRLbLZ 4 minutes ago