San Francisco Declares Emergency Due To Coronavirus

The city of San Francisco has declared a local emergency over the coronavirus.

The declaration was made despite the city having no cases of the coronavirus.

U.S. officials urged Americans to prepare for the spread of infections within their communities.

California’s fourth-largest city said it made the move to boost its coronavirus preparedness and raise public awareness.

The 14 confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus have been travel-related, with 2 cases of person-to-person spread.