Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Novameat > Does this 3D printed 'steak' taste like the real thing?

Does this 3D printed 'steak' taste like the real thing?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Does this 3D printed 'steak' taste like the real thing?

Does this 3D printed 'steak' taste like the real thing?

Novameat says their method of 3D printing plant-based proteins can produce a vegan meal with the texture and appearance of a real beef steak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Does this 3D printed 'steak' taste like the real thing?

Meat-free vegan burgers are already a well-established meal, but a new food-tech start up says its vegan 'steak' can not only fool the tastebuds into thinking you are eating beef, but also offer a more sustainable food supply system.

"It is done with a printer so that we can get at the same time the appearance and the texture of a traditional steak," Novameat founder Giuseppe Scionti told Reuters in Barcelona on Tuesday (Feb 25) following the first public demonstration of Version 2.0 of their steak.

"We are ordering the fibres as if they were muscular fibres, so we are micro-extruding these filaments so that the plant-based steak has at the same time the appearance and the texture of an actual beefsteak." The company estimates that to print 1 kilogram of steak costs about $30, based on the cost of the raw ingredients.

This price is expected to drop as they scale up.

They hope to have the final version of the Novameat plant-based steak available at a top restaurant before the end of 2020.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.