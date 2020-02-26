Global  

U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus

U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus

U.S. Officials Urge Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus

A second European hotel was locked down on Wednesday as authorities attempt to contain the coronavirus.

A senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare.

Austria sealed off the 108-room Grand Hotel Europa in the Alpine tourist hub of Innsbruck.

Italy has become a frontline in the global outbreak of the virus, with 280 cases and 10 deaths,.

The disease is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to Reuters, about 80,000 people have been infected and more than 2,700 have died from the virus.
