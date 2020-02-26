Police: Man beats 74-year-old with skateboard at downtown Las Vegas bus stop 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published Police: Man beats 74-year-old with skateboard at downtown Las Vegas bus stop A 74-year-old man is recovering after he was beaten with a skateboard at a bus stop in downtown Las Vegas, police say. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police: Man beats 74-year-old with skateboard at downtown Las Vegas bus stop THE 74 YEAR OLD MAN WASSWEARING AT HIM SO HE DECIDEDTO HIT HIM.THE MAN WAS KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUSAND FELL TO THE GROUND..A SECURITY GUARD STEPPED IN ANDARRESTED THE SUSPECT AFTER ASHORT ALTERCATION..R-T-C SAYS SAFETY OF PASSENGERSIS A TOP PRIORITY.THE LAST THING WE WANT ISPEOPLE TO GET INVOLVED WHENSOMETHING LIKE THIS IS GOING ONBUT USE THE APP AND REPORT ITTO US AND WE HAVE PEOPLE WHOARE WATCHING THAT AND THEY CANALERT POLICE OR SECURITY ANDRESPOND ACCORDINGLYR-T-C ALSO RELIES ON CAMERAS TOMONITOR PEOPLE.METRO OFFICERS ALSO HAVE THEABILITY TO TAP INTO THECAMERAS..





You Might Like

Tweets about this ThaiMythbuster Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and “eat his liver with whisky” A grandpa in the northeastern pr… https://t.co/MSQUiLnAak 5 days ago Warren Gerdes RT @ThaigerNews: Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and "eat his liver with whisky" - more at… https://t.co/SkzvEOXZqS 6 days ago The Thaiger Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and "eat his liver with whisky" - more at… https://t.co/uRfz2nW5x5 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Rideshare driver accused of child luring A driver for HopSkipDrive was arrested last week for unlawful contact with a minor, a 13-year-old girl. The service had a contract with Clark County to provide rides to children that they service. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:54Published 2 hours ago Veteran's Voice: Monte Gould 59-year-old Monte Gould wants to re-enlist in the Army. At first he was told no, but now he will be heading to basic training soon. Leah Pezzetti reporting. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:11Published 2 hours ago