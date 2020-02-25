BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber 'didn't stop' to diagnose Lyme disease #JustinBieber #HaileyBieber @JustinBiebsGang https://t.co/g1VM9DL5Gk 2 hours ago

Jennifer Barrios This is 1 of my favorite BTS songs, I discovered it because someone asked for it on the radio and from there I didn… https://t.co/lfe2WQ3RoC 3 days ago

🌠Changes by JustinBieber 🌠 RT @outrofenty: deleted this cause it was just a sad rant that i didn’t expect to blow up. now pls stop sending justin hate :( they’re both… 3 days ago

Meghan (fan account) RT @MichelleCaissi1: Beliebers put some heart into Justin step away from the limelight to stop the hate and nonsense It didn’t make it stop… 4 days ago

💫 okay hear me out i've been watching seasons of justin bieber and it didn't hit me until I watched the main episode… https://t.co/s06u54vetn 4 days ago

my name is not james, I’m not a guy thx 4 listenin Tb to when I didn’t know how to speak proper English but that still didn’t stop me from singing made up “english” s… https://t.co/5vZt2geuRj 5 days ago

Missy Skip @arielashoe @leavemerare @changesofjdb Selena hadn't heard from Justin and pics we're coming out of him hanging wit… https://t.co/WcwlId36rd 1 week ago