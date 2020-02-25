Global  

Bala Cynwyd Yearbook Featuring Inscription From Kobe Bryant Up For Auction

Kobe signed the yearbook, along with his number 24, which he wore during his time at Bala Cynwyd Middle and during part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
WE ARE TOLD FIRE IS NOT ATHREAT TO AREA RESIDENTS ANDNO EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED.PIECE OF THE MEMORABILIASHOWCASING KOBE BRYANT'S LOCALGROUP IS NOW ON THE AUCTIONBLOCK.YEAR BOOK FROM THE BALACYNWYD MIDDLE SCHOOL ANDFEATURES AN INSCRIPTION.HE WRITES, QUOTE IN A FEWYEARS YOU WILL PROBABLY BEDUNKING ON ME, IN THE, HOWABOUT THOSE LAKERS.THEN KOBE SIGN IT WITH HIS,NUMBER 24 WHICH HE,ER WITHDURING HIS TIME IN BALA CYNWYDMIDDLE.DURING PART OF HIS CAREERWITH, LOS ANGELES.




