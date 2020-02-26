Global  

Brave 5ft6 gymnast leaps over oncoming Chevrolet Camaro in New York

Gymnast Ryan Tchoungoua manages to leap over an oncoming Chevrolet Camaro driven by one of his friends.

The New York based athlete steps out into the middle of the road as the vehicle approaches him at pace.

Tchoungoua then springs into the air avoiding the car as it speeds underneath him.

He said in his Instagram post: "Don't try this at home.

Not in any way or form encouraging this.

It's not smart.

Thank you." This dangerous stunt was filmed on February 23.
