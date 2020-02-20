Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.".

It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, via 'The New York Times'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow

U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Thursday, with technology stocks among the hardest hit as...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Wuhan coronavirus spreading rapidly through South Korea as doctors learn majority of patients in major psych ward are infected

(Natural News) While China continues to deal with the spreading Wuhan coronavirus and remain...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OurJourney_Life

OurJourneyCalledLife RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The CDC warned Americans to begin preparing for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak: “This might be bad.”… 2 seconds ago

Maz0277

Maz RT @MrDiddy85: London’s Canary Wharf in Coronavirus panic: Hundreds sent home after symptoms emerge Oh***I hope this is Fake News I hav… 3 minutes ago

Jskylerp

Jonathan Poto If Trump could actually wait until 25% of Americans have #coronavirus before admitting we have a real outbreak then… https://t.co/tF2yVApdXG 5 minutes ago

Clo4Trump

Cloclo RT @AngelinaAmica: CDC finally speaks up - this is their job. Dems all criticized POTUS tonight at the debate. Instructions are not his job… 6 minutes ago

dastmalchif

Fred Dastmalchi RT @QuickTake: Iran is now one of the epicenters of the #coronavirus outbreak, with the second-highest death toll after China. @Ghoshworld… 11 minutes ago

TruthShalom

★FREEDOM★LIBERTY★ RT @TruthShalom: Three months before the coronavirus outbreak, Event 201 predicted how it might play out https://t.co/4k0M9oyo2a https://t.… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone Cop Chases Off Fishermen In Virus Quarantine Zone [Video]Drone Cop Chases Off Fishermen In Virus Quarantine Zone

This is the annoying Chinese drone cop who is successfully chasing away residents gathering to fish during the coronavirus outbreak by annoying them with her questions and bad luck wishes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.