Lost Dog Reports Himself Missing At Local Police Station

A dog reported itself to police when it had lost its owner, Chico the german shepherd put its paws up on the reception at adessa Police Departent in Texas.

Staff later found out the cheeky canine returned safely to its owner.

Support our Permian Basin Police Officers reported: “This happy guy randomly strolled into the front desk of the Police Department, we were relieved to learn he safely returned to his owner"
Dog, separated from owner, gets himself reported missing at police station

