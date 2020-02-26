Global  

Watch: Speeding truck rams into car, bike in Jammu's Samba

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
A truck rammed into a car and a bike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

The accident happened on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway after the driver lost control over the truck and rammed into a car.

The truck toppled over the car.

People involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.
