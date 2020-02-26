Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Jimmy John's.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks [Video]FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

The Jimmy John's sandwich chain is under fire from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks [Video]FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Serving Vegetables Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the Jimmy John's sandwich chain, saying certain vegetables it served were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella in the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.