'Saka is maybe best young player in PL' 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:51s - Published 'Saka is maybe best young player in PL' Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal's 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka is possibly the best young player in the Premier League 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 17th February 🌹 RT @WorldwideAFC: Alexandre Lacazette on Bukayo Saka: "He's really good. I think he's maybe the best young player in the Premier League. Li… 38 minutes ago NanaKay RT @SkySportsPL: 🔥 "He's maybe the best young player in the league. He's humble so it's easier for him to improve." 👏 Alexandre Lacazette… 43 minutes ago Sojo Gooner RT @PatrickTimmons1: Lacazette on Saka: ‘I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few… 4 hours ago Saif RT @AFTVMedia: "He's really good. I think he's maybe the best young player in the league. It's simple... [it's down to] his quality. He's g… 4 hours ago