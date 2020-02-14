Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend.

Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa and Sassuolo-Brescia will also be played without fans in attendance.

Four games were canceled last weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

Matches in southern Italy, including Lazio-Bologna, Napoli-Torino, Lecce-Atalanta and Cagliari-Roma, will all take place with fans in attendance.

No decision has been made on Monday's Sampdoria-Verona match, which is set to take place in the northern city of Genoa.

There have been 374 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths in Italy, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto remain under lockdown due to the virus outbreak.