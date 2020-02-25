Global  

Rose McGowan won't get Harvey Weinstein closure until 'one of us is dead'

Rose McGowan doesn't think she'll get closure over her Harvey Weinstein allegations until "one of [them] is dead".
Rose McGowan Celebrates ‘Huge Victory’ After Harvey Weinstein Verdict: ‘One Less Serial Predator On the Streets’

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan called the guilty verdicts against convicted rapist Harvey...
Mediaite - Published


Harvey Weinstein has hired a prison consultant [Video]Harvey Weinstein has hired a prison consultant

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly hired a "prison consultant" following his conviction on two charges relating to sexual assault.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in landmark #MeToo moment [Video]Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in landmark #MeToo moment

Weinstein, 67, was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:34Published

