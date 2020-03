Animal Foundation seeks foster families for kittens 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published Animal Foundation seeks foster families for kittens The Animal Foundation says there are a lot of kittens in need of a home! If you cannot keep them forever, the nonprofit is looking for foster families to help care for the kittens. 0

Animal Foundation seeks foster families for kittens EVEN IF YOU CAN'T KEEP THEMFOREVER.THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION GETSHUNDREDS OF KITTENS A WEEKDURING THE SPRING.THEY CAN'T TAKE CARE OF ALL THECATS THAT NEED HELP SO THEY ARELOOKING FOR FOSTER PARENTS!NOT ALL KITTENS CAN EAT OR GOTO THE BATHROOM ON THEIR OWN...SO THEY NEED INDIVIDUAL CARE ATNEED.WE PROVIDE ALL THE THE TRAININGALL OF THE SUPPLIES.....TO CARE FOR THESE KITTENSTHEMSELVES.YOU CAN SIGN UP TO FOSTER AKITTEN ON THE ANIMALFOUNDATION'S WEBSITE.THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION WANTSPEOPLE TO KEEP IN MIND THAT IFYOU SEE A KITTEN OUT ON THESTREET---- WAIT A COUPLE OFHOURS TO SEE IF THE MOM COMESBACK FOR THEM BEFORE ASSUMINGTHEY ARE ABANDONED.SOMETIMES THE PARENTS WILLLEAVE THE KITTENS TO LOOK FORFOOD!





