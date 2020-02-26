'Inshallah...': NSA Ajit Doval's message after visiting Delhi violence hotspots

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas in north-east Delhi where violence broke out three days ago.

Doval interacted with locals in Maujpur and other areas and asked assured them of maintaining peace.

Doval also underscored that he had been tasked to visit the affected areas and hold review meetings by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Doval briefed Shah over the situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted asking people to “maintain peace”.