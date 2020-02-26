South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's bid for president.

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary Biden, the former vice president who was once the front-runner in the national race, is counting on his traditional strong support from black voters, who make up about 60% of the state's Democratic electorate, to help him win in South Carolina's primary on Saturday.







