Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

James Clyburn, the No.

3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's bid for president.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

Biden, the former vice president who was once the front-runner in the national race, is counting on his traditional strong support from black voters, who make up about 60% of the state's Democratic electorate, to help him win in South Carolina's primary on Saturday.



Recent related news from verified sources

Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Senior House Democrat Clyburn endorses Biden for president

James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @CNNnewsroom: South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn has endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the state’s primary. “I know Joe. We know Joe. But most i… 10 seconds ago

Powerful66

Justice #Resist🇺🇲 South Carolina "kingmaker" Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/w1POZEr2AI #SmartNews 27 seconds ago

TheBirkenhauer

Joshua Birkenhauer RT @CNNPolitics: South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden: "Our challenge is making the greatness of this country accessible an… 31 seconds ago

gar55085587

Sandernista RT @ABC: Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and considered a kingmaker in South Carolina's Democratic political… 39 seconds ago

helenscott4025

Helen Scott RT @CNNPolitics: Rep. Jim Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an influential figure in South Carolina politics… 50 seconds ago

kevin_powell

Kevin Powell Biden wins crucial Jim Clyburn endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/FRq94OkK94 1 minute ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Biden boosted by endorsement from influential South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn – live: * Clyburn gives Biden… https://t.co/0SAEHJNw5J 1 minute ago

MauraLeeLang

SouthernMom® RT @politico: Joe Biden wins crucial Jim Clyburn endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/HUSk2S51xA https://t.co/3NUew19Dbi 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn

Rep. Clyburn has been representing South Carolina&apos;s 6th District since 1993, and his opinion is highly regarded in the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate [Video]CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.