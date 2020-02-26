Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Riteish Deshmukh & Ankita Lokhande promote "Baaghi 3"

Riteish Deshmukh & Ankita Lokhande promote "Baaghi 3"

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Riteish Deshmukh & Ankita Lokhande promote 'Baaghi 3'

Riteish Deshmukh & Ankita Lokhande promote "Baaghi 3"

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande who are playing pivotal roles in their upcoming film "Baaghi 3" were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out for the movie promotions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff REVEALS he had a ‘huge crush’ on Shraddha Kapoor in school

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is set to hit the screens on March 6. The film also...
Bollywood Life - Published

Baaghi 3: From Pani Puri to ice-creams, Tiger Shroff reveals he mixes and matches everything on cheat day

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020 and apart from Tiger Shroff, it also stars Shraddha...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tigerian_Saad

Tiger Shroff Updates RT @Hamzah_Bhuta: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff REVEALS he had a ‘huge crush’ on Shraddha Kapoor in school Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starr… 2 days ago

Hamzah_Bhuta

Hamzah Bhuta Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff REVEALS he had a ‘huge crush’ on Shraddha Kapoor in school Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor… https://t.co/EfX5So7dAI 2 days ago

AnthonyDavis529

Anthony Davis I just liked “Baaghi 3 squad Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh and Ahmed Khan promote their movie in style” on … https://t.co/ycD5Ro0bbc 4 days ago

shkiter

Виктория Шкитер RT @pinkvilla: PHOTOS: @ShraddhaKapoor steps out in the city as @Riteishd & @anky1912 promotes #Baaghi3 - https://t.co/SCRrmUmGYp 5 days ago

pujasheth26

Pooja sheth RT @Riteishdfc: Riteish Deshmukh with Ankita Lokhande and director Ahmed Khan clicked during promotions! #Baaghi3on6thMarch @Riteishd @… 5 days ago

pujasheth26

Pooja sheth RT @Riteishdfc: Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande were at their stylish best for the promotion of #Baaghi3 #Baaghi3on6thMarch @Riteish… 5 days ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #RiteishDeshmukh, #AnkitaLokhande and #AhmedKhan root for #Baaghi3 sans #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor… https://t.co/eQZPm2RkjI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.