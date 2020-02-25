Global  

Hotel in Tenerife under quarantine after pair test positive for coronavirus

A hotel in Tenerife has told guests to stay in their rooms after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the virus.

The four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel has been under lockdown since the diagnoses.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Irish people at quarantined Tenerife hotel after doctor tests positive

Coronavirus: Irish people at quarantined Tenerife hotel after doctor tests positiveIrish people are staying in a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife that has been placed in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SBS


Tenerife hotel quarantined, 1000 locked down as doctor contracts coronavirus

A tourist hotel in Tenerife in the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •SBS



twlounge

TravelWriter'sLounge Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel placed under quarantine for two weeks https://t.co/iVWB05hKKd https://t.co/fKjkzzvwFm 23 minutes ago

HRH_RHBorisIWS

Boris the Irish Water Spaniel @lizarevell @emmie_cowie Apparently the Head is stuck in the Hotel in Tenerife under quarantine as well ! 1 hour ago

SSFBartender

Sexiest Bartender RT @CoronaVirusRea2: Breaking: 1,000 Guests staying at the H10 #CostaAdeje Palace in #Tenerife have been placed on #lockdown They were told… 3 hours ago

FranciniNella

Antonella Francini RT @EvaMBengue: I look for people who are currently under quarantine in Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in #Tenerife #Spain to discuss the coronav… 5 hours ago

REISEREPORTERde

reisereporter RT @RobRoy_CN: H10 Hotel in #Adeje in #Tenerife (Canarian Island / Spain). Around 700 tourists under quarantine, after 4 (italians) infecte… 6 hours ago

ve10ve

Ve 🇪🇺 🌊🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈🐟 RT @business: BREAKING: 1,000 tourists at a holiday complex on the Canary Island of Tenerife are placed under quarantine, after an Italian… 7 hours ago

enexnewsroom

ENEX Newsroom Coronavirus: Tenerife Hotel Under Quarantine After Suspected Case (ES TELE5) https://t.co/wAVEzzrZva https://t.co/pF7wbfLOi9 8 hours ago

RobRoy_CN

Rob Roy H10 Hotel in #Adeje in #Tenerife (Canarian Island / Spain). Around 700 tourists under quarantine, after 4 (italians… https://t.co/K2vAh5KWXa 8 hours ago


Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down [Video]Coronavirus: Outside the Tenerife hotel where hundreds of guests are locked down

A hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands is in lockdown after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus. Guest remain isolated inside H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in the south..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published

COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed [Video]COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed

COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:22Published

