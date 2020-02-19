Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maria Sharapova > Maria Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova retires from tennis

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Maria Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis.

The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32

Maria Sharapova is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32 after five Grand Slam titles...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


Maria Sharapova recalls lonely days as a migrant in USA

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has revealed her childhood in USA was "lonely". Sharapova,...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brought_to_You

Brought to You 'Tennis - I'm saying goodbye': Maria Sharapova quits at 32 https://t.co/dr0pIVetej 19 seconds ago

mie_44_8_11_56

mie RT @WTA: Former World No. 1️⃣ @AustralianOpen 🏆 @rolandgarros 🏆🏆 @Wimbledon 🏆 @usopen🏆 3️⃣6️⃣ singles titles We'll #MissYouMaria @MariaSha… 23 seconds ago

BevVincent

Bev Vincent RT @nytimes: Maria Sharapova is retiring from professional tennis at age 32. She called perseverance her “greatest tool” but said it had ul… 32 seconds ago

FinTel

FinTel RT @BostonGlobe: 5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32 https://t.co/i4Hu5AN2vl 32 seconds ago

ncwvideo

Nicholas Williams RT @guardian_sport: Maria Sharapova, five-times grand slam winner, retires from tennis https://t.co/nXy0qQIdiF 1 minute ago

grwaltonsr

gary walton sr. Sharapova retires from tennis at 32 https://t.co/iMavXs1E0l 1 minute ago

Santoscj_kings

Moks RT @Oddshive: Maria Sharapova Bids Goodbye To Tennis. https://t.co/PKVtO4Wl0e 1 minute ago

Corelma64

Corelma Chamorro RT @KDKA: A LEGEND RETIRES: Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis. https://t.co/ZhUt5jmNkl 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.