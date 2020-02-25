Global  

'There are 2 options now..': Arvind Kejriwal on violence in north-east Delhi

‘There are 2 options now..’: Arvind Kejriwal on violence in north-east Delhi

‘There are 2 options now..’: Arvind Kejriwal on violence in north-east Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the rioters in Delhi violence were from outside and not Delhi.

Kejriwal said there are two options in front of the people of Delhi.

Either we all stand together or kill each other.

Kejriwal, speaking in the Delhi Assembly, urged people to maintain peace.

Kejriwal reiterated his demand for calling the army out in Delhi to tackle the communal violence in the last three days that has resulted in 22 deaths and left hundreds injured.
gnr_rwt

RT @ndtvvideos: #Watch | "Today, there are two options in front of people of Delhi...": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. #DelhiViolen… 3 hours ago

Brajesh71500046

RT @ndtv: #Watch | "Today, there are two options in front of people of Delhi...": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. #DelhiViolence #De… 3 hours ago

ndtvvideos

#Watch | "Today, there are two options in front of people of Delhi...": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.… https://t.co/2bd6w4E5Ip 4 hours ago

CNNnews18

#NewsAlert | Today, there are two options in front of people of Delhi, harmony or hate: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal… https://t.co/jrHGnGi5kU 4 hours ago


