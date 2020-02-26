2,000-Pound Great White Shark Shows Up Near New Orleans Just In Time For Mardi Gras

A 2,000-pound great white shark showed up near New Orleans just in time for the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Will Wilson ⭐️⭐️⭐️ It must be a male shark.... he obviously refused to stop for directions to Australia.... https://t.co/Mpdk8w7jHk 3 hours ago

HOUSE4SALENY Wonder where she will have her babies https://t.co/PMDMk62z2G 2 hours ago

Sam Hall RT @13abc : Unamaki’s track, which begins off the coast of Nova Scotia, has taken her 3,120 miles in 103 days around the Florida peninsula t… 1 hour ago