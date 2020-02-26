Global  

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G smartphone with the dual-screen V60; Virgin Galactic has resumed taking deposits for consumer space travel; The Smithsonian released 2.8 million images into the public domain for free use; Creative advertising is evolving and Gün Aydemir of Jung von Matt has insights into where it's heading; What to expect from Apple's rumored spring event - a new SE iPhone, 13in MacBook Pro and more...; Harleen Kaur, CEO of Ground News joins the show; How robots and drones are being deployed in China to help combat the spread of Coronavirus; A tire-changing robot that will have drivers on their way in 10 minutes; A Marimba singing, playing and composing robot will soon drop a 10-track album; Lastly, IBM's SVP of Cognitive Applications Bob Lord joins Digital Trends' EIC Jeremy Kaplan in New York.
