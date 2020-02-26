Global  

Mardi Gras Ball This Weekend at Chattanooga Convention Center

Mardi Gras Ball This Weekend at Chattanooga Convention Center

Mardi Gras Ball This Weekend at Chattanooga Convention Center

You don't need to go to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

You can celebrate this weekend at the Mardi Gras Ball Chattanooga Convention Center.
Mardi Gras Ball This Weekend at Chattanooga Convention Center

Your what from now lines are waking up with a coalition of women is hosting a wonderful event coming up this weekend and mardi gras ball and joining us now is leslie bailey a field and more and well water the national coalition of 100 black women aware health and one of our annual signature fundraisers this weekend is the mother of all we still celebrating monica rondos yesterday but was still the king of the line if it duties as we can i were having a ball at the chattanooga convention center.

As for me at eight.

As for me at 8 pm and women have live music, i would.

I have new breed is gonna bring him our band for the evening is gonna bring the line in a music also would have wonderful food.

The trace center has for prepared a nice cajun player.

Yeah, but more importantly, this is a fundraiser so we with national elation 100 black women.

We focus primarily on ethical or black women and blac girls in the areas of economic development, health and education so this week you were to focus our attention towards our scholarship from soleil you were able to give $13,000 in scholarship and were looking at to give more than that this yea to some deserving huskers to their education and he does the education so much here in the community really make a difference there.

I'm sure there's women out there that would love to be a part of scrape meeting that they can contact our contact phone number is 423-698-0029 they can call the number and so begin such with them on the intake process.

They sell tickets available though to attend the ticket are available for five dollars and get the ticket on event bright.com.

We don't have any ticket in person anymore but now the sick is on event bright tickets will be available at th door, but they will be $75 and door you most looking forward to throughout the night.

We're looking forward to a online.

You know fun night when a party we want everyone to bring their beads out and bring the parties to the stream.

The second line you undo that of socialism.

Unita fine and be a great event and tickets are still available and what you're purchasing as t such a wonderful cause that is so much right here in the valley again is tickets are available on their website raising them o facebook and will connect you t the event bright page correct you so much for coming in the morning had been a thank you and what you do for the community t an everyday




louisianawise

Russ Wise RT @JSODonoghue: I think this every Mardi Gras...but really...Why WHY...does a public television station in New Orleans do a live broadcast… 6 minutes ago

MarinerChrista

Christa Mariner Absolutely loving this collection of beads from the @RexParade today. What a great ball and fantastic Mardi Gras. I… https://t.co/s0ImMqxLAH 13 hours ago

CTGrayToons

Gray S. Pumpkins Esq & Ted Theodore Logan I knew Mardi Gras was lit, but I had no idea there was a 4-5 hour ball with dancing nightmare heads dedicated to it… https://t.co/YHGlF7dYUB 13 hours ago

JSODonoghue

Julie O'Donoghue I think this every Mardi Gras...but really...Why WHY...does a public television station in New Orleans do a live br… https://t.co/lOObaxedlv 13 hours ago

_DreadlocRasta

Stony I enjoyed Mardi Gras this year from the Zulu ball to the Zulu parade. 16 hours ago

City_of_Mobile

City of Mobile RT @JohnHMerrill: It was great to be back in Mobile this evening for the Mardi Gras celebration! We were honored to have been invited to an… 17 hours ago

_ImNOAngel

Bre I was supposed to be at Mardi Gras this year drunk asf, having a ball. BUT life had other plans. 🙃 17 hours ago

JohnHMerrill

John Merrill It was great to be back in Mobile this evening for the Mardi Gras celebration! We were honored to have been invited… https://t.co/Qb40MRkIEo 17 hours ago


MARDI GRAS BALL 02-26-2020
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

MARDI GRAS BALL 02-26-2020

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

mardi gras banter
Credit: WXXVDT2

mardi gras banter

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

